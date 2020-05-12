See All Nurse Practitioners in El Paso, TX
Adriane Guerra, WHNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.2 (5)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Adriane Guerra, WHNP

Adriane Guerra, WHNP is a Nurse Practitioner in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School Of Nursing-Women's Health Nurse Practitioner and is affiliated with Del Sol Medical Center.

Adriane Guerra works at El Paso Wellness Associates, LLC in El Paso, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Adriane Guerra's Office Locations

    El Paso Wellness Associates
    1600 N Lee Trevino Dr Ste A2, El Paso, TX 79936 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 440-0060
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 3:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Del Sol Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abnormal Menstruation
Atrophic Vaginitis
Bacterial Vaginosis
Abnormal Menstruation
Atrophic Vaginitis
Bacterial Vaginosis

Abnormal Menstruation Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bacterial Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Dysmenorrhea Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Planning Services Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hormone Imbalance Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Menstrual Cramps Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Postmenopausal Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorders Chevron Icon
Premenstrual Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sexual Desire Disorders Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Vaginal Candidiasis Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 12, 2020
    Adriane Guerra is definitely one of the most educated Nurse Practitioners and Hormone Replacement experts for women's health. I have been going to Adriane for over 20 years, and I trust her explicitly with everything to do with my health. She is kind, caring, efficient, thorough, and always makes you feel like you are the only patient needing attention at the moment.
    SherC — May 12, 2020
    About Adriane Guerra, WHNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1871629311
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Vanderbilt University School Of Nursing-Women's Health Nurse Practitioner
