Dr. Adrianne Ahern-Grundland, PHD

Psychology
3.7 (3)
Overview

Dr. Adrianne Ahern-Grundland, PHD is a Psychologist in La Jolla, CA. 

Dr. Ahern-Grundland works at Scripps Coastal Medical Center in La Jolla, CA with other offices in San Diego, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Scripps Coastal Medical Center
    10666 N Torrey Pines Rd, La Jolla, CA 92037 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 455-9100
  2. 2
    Torrey Hills Health and Family Counseling Inc.
    11622 El Camino Real Ste 100, San Diego, CA 92130 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 764-2422
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jun 21, 2022
    My experience with Dr. Ahern lead me to a place of acceptance, self-awareness, mental and emotional self-empowerment and finally peace. Dr. Ahern has the tools, it’s up to the client/patient to work on how best to utilize them on a minute by minute basis. It’s been five years now since I last worked with Dr. Ahern. I use tools from her book and ah-ha moments from our one on ones to this day. I can attest after years worth of tears and re-framing, Dr. Ahern is a gem to the mental health community. If you’re in a toxic personal or professional relationship, working with Dr. Ahern will assist you in breaking emotionally free. Just know it’s not an instant (couple visits) fix, the work comes from you. My two pups and our favorite spot.
    Cheryl — Jun 21, 2022
    About Dr. Adrianne Ahern-Grundland, PHD

    Specialties
    • Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1861627325
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ahern-Grundland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahern-Grundland. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahern-Grundland.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ahern-Grundland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ahern-Grundland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

