Dr. Adrianne Ahern-Grundland, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Adrianne Ahern-Grundland, PHD is a Psychologist in La Jolla, CA.
Dr. Ahern-Grundland works at
Locations
Scripps Coastal Medical Center10666 N Torrey Pines Rd, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 455-9100
Torrey Hills Health and Family Counseling Inc.11622 El Camino Real Ste 100, San Diego, CA 92130 Directions (858) 764-2422
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
Ratings & Reviews
My experience with Dr. Ahern lead me to a place of acceptance, self-awareness, mental and emotional self-empowerment and finally peace. Dr. Ahern has the tools, it’s up to the client/patient to work on how best to utilize them on a minute by minute basis. It’s been five years now since I last worked with Dr. Ahern. I use tools from her book and ah-ha moments from our one on ones to this day. I can attest after years worth of tears and re-framing, Dr. Ahern is a gem to the mental health community. If you’re in a toxic personal or professional relationship, working with Dr. Ahern will assist you in breaking emotionally free. Just know it’s not an instant (couple visits) fix, the work comes from you. My two pups and our favorite spot.
About Dr. Adrianne Ahern-Grundland, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1861627325
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ahern-Grundland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Ahern-Grundland works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahern-Grundland. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahern-Grundland.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ahern-Grundland, there are benefits to both methods.