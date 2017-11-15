Adrienne Bean has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Adrienne Bean, PSY
Offers telehealth
Adrienne Bean, PSY is a Psychologist in Bridgeport, WV.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 114 Thompson Dr, Bridgeport, WV 26330 Directions (304) 842-2975
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
She’s in Fairmont now. We absolutely love her. She has helped our son and he loves to check in to keep things going well. Our family wouldn’t be the same without her help. Can’t thank her enough.
- Psychology
- English
- 1891826517
