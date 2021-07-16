Adrienne Panlilio has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Adrienne Panlilio
Adrienne Panlilio is a Physician Assistant in Los Angeles, CA.
St Anthony Med Ctr Diagnastic Lab6368 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90028 Directions (323) 469-5555
I have been seeing Adrienne for years now, at my primary providers office. She listens and is careful. She has made good suggestions and she is by far the best medical provider I have had in Los Angeles. I am very happy with her and with St Anthony Med center, where I see her. She does telemed consults as well as in person.
