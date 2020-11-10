See All Clinical Psychologists in Houston, TX
Dr. Adrienne Tinder, PHD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Adrienne Tinder, PHD

Clinical Psychology
2.5 (19)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Dr. Adrienne Tinder, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Houston, TX. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    14550 Torrey Chase Blvd Ste 630, Houston, TX 77014 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 444-4494

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

2.5
Average provider rating
Based on 19 ratings
Patient Ratings (19)
5 Star
(7)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(12)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Tinder?

Nov 10, 2020
She was amazing! She helped us family deal with extreme sensitive issues in a loving trusting manner. My child felt safe and open to express his feelings and concerns. She kept everything very professional and explained every step throughly during the process. She worked with my child’s teachers and others dominate in his life to help provide complete peace and normalcy. Thank you for giving my child balance and someone to truly confide in after years on parent conflict and legal battles.
Happy Momma — Nov 10, 2020
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Adrienne Tinder, PHD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Adrienne Tinder, PHD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Tinder to family and friends

Dr. Tinder's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Tinder

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Adrienne Tinder, PHD.

About Dr. Adrienne Tinder, PHD

Specialties
  • Clinical Psychology
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1760716484
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Tinder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

19 patients have reviewed Dr. Tinder. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tinder.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tinder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tinder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Adrienne Tinder, PHD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.