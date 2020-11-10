Dr. Tinder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Adrienne Tinder, PHD
Dr. Adrienne Tinder, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Houston, TX.
Locations
- 1 14550 Torrey Chase Blvd Ste 630, Houston, TX 77014 Directions (281) 444-4494
She was amazing! She helped us family deal with extreme sensitive issues in a loving trusting manner. My child felt safe and open to express his feelings and concerns. She kept everything very professional and explained every step throughly during the process. She worked with my child’s teachers and others dominate in his life to help provide complete peace and normalcy. Thank you for giving my child balance and someone to truly confide in after years on parent conflict and legal battles.
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1760716484
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Tinder. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tinder.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tinder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tinder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.