Affan Mohiuddin has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Affan Mohiuddin, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Affan Mohiuddin, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Orlando, FL.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 8132 Lee Vista Blvd Ste 102, Orlando, FL 32829 Directions (407) 807-6522
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Affan Mohiuddin, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1912498130
Frequently Asked Questions
Affan Mohiuddin accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Affan Mohiuddin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Affan Mohiuddin. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Affan Mohiuddin.
