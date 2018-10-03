Dr. Agathe Pierre-Louis, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pierre-Louis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Agathe Pierre-Louis, PSY.D
Overview
Dr. Agathe Pierre-Louis, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Croton on Hudson, NY.
Locations
Westchester County Office18 Old Post Rd S, Croton on Hudson, NY 10520 Directions (855) 771-0404
Orange County Office10 Matthews St, Goshen, NY 10924 Directions (855) 771-0404
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital
- St. Anthony Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Pierre-Louis helped me through some of the most difficult times of my life. When I first saw her, I was dealing with PPD and PTSD from one of my other children at two days old. I was so full of anxiety and anguish that I could barely function. Dr. Pierre-Louis was easy to talk to, and taught me tools to process and move forward with my life. Because of her, I have been able to enjoy my family and get back to being "me." I honestly miss my sessions with her b/c she is the best listener.
About Dr. Agathe Pierre-Louis, PSY.D
- Clinical Psychology
- English, French Creole
- 1255525077
