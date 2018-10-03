See All Clinical Psychologists in Croton on Hudson, NY
Dr. Agathe Pierre-Louis, PSY.D

Clinical Psychology
5.0 (13)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Agathe Pierre-Louis, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Croton on Hudson, NY. 

Dr. Pierre-Louis works at EMBRACE Therapy in Croton on Hudson, NY with other offices in Goshen, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Westchester County Office
    18 Old Post Rd S, Croton on Hudson, NY 10520 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (855) 771-0404
  2. 2
    Orange County Office
    10 Matthews St, Goshen, NY 10924 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (855) 771-0404

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital
  • St. Anthony Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Birth Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Divorce Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Marriage Break-Up Chevron Icon
Maternal Hypotension Syndrome Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Premature Birth Chevron Icon
Psychological Disorders Chevron Icon
Traumatic Amputation Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 03, 2018
    Dr. Pierre-Louis helped me through some of the most difficult times of my life. When I first saw her, I was dealing with PPD and PTSD from one of my other children at two days old. I was so full of anxiety and anguish that I could barely function. Dr. Pierre-Louis was easy to talk to, and taught me tools to process and move forward with my life. Because of her, I have been able to enjoy my family and get back to being "me." I honestly miss my sessions with her b/c she is the best listener.
    Julie in Hopewell Junction, NY — Oct 03, 2018
    About Dr. Agathe Pierre-Louis, PSY.D

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French Creole
    NPI Number
    • 1255525077
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Agathe Pierre-Louis, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pierre-Louis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pierre-Louis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Pierre-Louis. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pierre-Louis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pierre-Louis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pierre-Louis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

