See All Family Doctors in Greenbelt, MD
Ahmad Mines, CRNP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Ahmad Mines, CRNP

Family Medicine
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Ahmad Mines, CRNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Greenbelt, MD. 

Ahmad Mines works at Center for Vein Restoration in Greenbelt, MD with other offices in Glen Burnie, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Family Medicine Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Fernando Porter, MD
Dr. Fernando Porter, MD
5.0 (7)
View Profile
Dr. Robert Ginsberg, MD
Dr. Robert Ginsberg, MD
4.3 (18)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Center for Vein Restoration
    7474 Greenway Center Dr Ste 1000, Greenbelt, MD 20770 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (240) 965-3258
  2. 2
    Center for Vein Restoration MD LLC
    1600 Crain Hwy S Ste 408, Glen Burnie, MD 21061 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 424-2237

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abdominal Pain
Anemia
Anxiety
Abdominal Pain
Anemia
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chelation Therapy Chevron Icon
Colon Hydrotherapy Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Ozone Therapy Chevron Icon
Suture Uncomplicated Lacerations Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Ahmad Mines?

    Jun 22, 2021
    He was extremely professional and took the time to teach me about my disease process. You can tell he knows his stuff and cares about his patients.
    — Jun 22, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Ahmad Mines, CRNP
    How would you rate your experience with Ahmad Mines, CRNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Ahmad Mines to family and friends

    Ahmad Mines' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Ahmad Mines

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Ahmad Mines, CRNP.

    About Ahmad Mines, CRNP

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1215407606
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Ahmad Mines, CRNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Ahmad Mines is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Ahmad Mines has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Ahmad Mines. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ahmad Mines.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ahmad Mines, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ahmad Mines appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Ahmad Mines, CRNP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.