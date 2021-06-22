Ahmad Mines, CRNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Ahmad Mines is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Ahmad Mines, CRNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Ahmad Mines, CRNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Greenbelt, MD.
Ahmad Mines works at
Locations
-
1
Center for Vein Restoration7474 Greenway Center Dr Ste 1000, Greenbelt, MD 20770 Directions (240) 965-3258
-
2
Center for Vein Restoration MD LLC1600 Crain Hwy S Ste 408, Glen Burnie, MD 21061 Directions (410) 424-2237
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Ahmad Mines?
He was extremely professional and took the time to teach me about my disease process. You can tell he knows his stuff and cares about his patients.
About Ahmad Mines, CRNP
- Family Medicine
- English, French
- 1215407606
Frequently Asked Questions
Ahmad Mines accepts Aetna, Anthem and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Ahmad Mines has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Ahmad Mines works at
Ahmad Mines speaks French.
2 patients have reviewed Ahmad Mines. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ahmad Mines.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ahmad Mines, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ahmad Mines appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.