Overview of Dr. Ahmed Elsharkawi, PHD

Dr. Ahmed Elsharkawi, PHD is a Nephrology Specialist in Saint Marys, GA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Ain Shams University and is affiliated with Southeast Georgia Health System - Brunswick Campus and Southeast Georgia Health System - Camden.



Dr. Elsharkawi works at Nephrology Of The Golden Isles in Saint Marys, GA with other offices in Brunswick, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.