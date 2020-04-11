Dr. Ahmed Elsharkawi, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elsharkawi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ahmed Elsharkawi, PHD is a Nephrology Specialist in Saint Marys, GA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Ain Shams University and is affiliated with Southeast Georgia Health System - Brunswick Campus and Southeast Georgia Health System - Camden.
Nephrology of the Golden Isles2040 Dan Proctor Dr Ste 200, Saint Marys, GA 31558 Directions (912) 262-2723
Ahmed Elsharkawi MD LLC3025 Shrine Rd Ste 270, Brunswick, GA 31520 Directions (912) 262-2723
Nephrology of the Golden Isles2500 Starling St Ste 601, Brunswick, GA 31520 Directions (912) 262-2723
- Southeast Georgia Health System - Brunswick Campus
- Southeast Georgia Health System - Camden
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Pyramid Life
- UnitedHealthCare
Outstanding! Dr. "SharK' takes whatever time needed and explains everything. 100% complete trust...
- Nephrology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1861456378
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
- Emory University
- Emory University
- Ain Shams University
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Dr. Elsharkawi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elsharkawi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Elsharkawi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Elsharkawi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elsharkawi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Elsharkawi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Elsharkawi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.