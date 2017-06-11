Aida Vazin, MAMFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Aida Vazin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Aida Vazin, MAMFT
Overview
Aida Vazin, MAMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Marriage & Family Therapy, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from The Chicago School of Professional Psychology.
Aida Vazin works at
Locations
-
1
Aida Vazin, MA, LMFT1101 Dove St Ste 165, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Directions (949) 872-3926
- 2 1133 Camelback St Unit 9763, Newport Beach, CA 92658 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- CompPsych
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Aida Vazin?
I've worked with Aida for years. She's really easy to talk to and makes it really safe to get through some tough and scary situations of my life. Here are some of the pros: 1.) Very easy to schedule with her - just go online and book the day and time you want to see her 2.) Very easy to get a hold of her - she usually gets back to me in a couple of hours 3.) I love being able to change up the sessions from video to phone depending on my mood that day
About Aida Vazin, MAMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- 14 years of experience
- English, Persian, Persian and Spanish
- 1942525076
Education & Certifications
- Mission Hospital Laguna Beach
- Orange County Health Care Agency
- The Chicago School of Professional Psychology
- UCLA
Frequently Asked Questions
Aida Vazin accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Aida Vazin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Aida Vazin works at
Aida Vazin speaks Persian, Persian and Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Aida Vazin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Aida Vazin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Aida Vazin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Aida Vazin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.