Overview

Aida Vazin, MAMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Marriage & Family Therapy, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from The Chicago School of Professional Psychology.



Aida Vazin works at Aida Vazin MFT in Newport Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.