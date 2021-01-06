See All Nurse Practitioners in El Paso, TX
Aidee Moreno

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (2)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Aidee Moreno

Aidee Moreno is a Nurse Practitioner in El Paso, TX. 

Aidee Moreno works at Neurosurgical Specialists Of El Paso - West in El Paso, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Aidee Moreno's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Carol N. Abalihi, MD, PA
    1700 N Oregon St Ste 710, El Paso, TX 79902 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 225-4470

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Jan 06, 2021
Both me and my children see Dr. Moreno and she is absolutely amazing! She truly listens to the questions that we have and our concerns.
— Jan 06, 2021
Photo: Aidee Moreno
About Aidee Moreno

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1396137063
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Aidee Moreno has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Aidee Moreno has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Aidee Moreno works at Neurosurgical Specialists Of El Paso - West in El Paso, TX. View the full address on Aidee Moreno’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Aidee Moreno. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Aidee Moreno.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Aidee Moreno, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Aidee Moreno appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

