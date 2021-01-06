Aidee Moreno has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Aidee Moreno is a Nurse Practitioner in El Paso, TX.
Carol N. Abalihi, MD, PA1700 N Oregon St Ste 710, El Paso, TX 79902 Directions (915) 225-4470
Both me and my children see Dr. Moreno and she is absolutely amazing! She truly listens to the questions that we have and our concerns.
About Aidee Moreno
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1396137063
Aidee Moreno has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Aidee Moreno. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Aidee Moreno.
