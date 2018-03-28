See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Ocala, FL
Dr. Aileen Lamela, OD

Optometry
5.0 (4)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Aileen Lamela, OD

Dr. Aileen Lamela, OD is an Optometrist in Ocala, FL. 

Dr. Lamela works at Vision Center 30-1847 in Ocala, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lamela's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Vision Center 30-1847
    4980 E Silver Springs Blvd, Ocala, FL 34470 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 861-4544

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Mar 28, 2018
Dr. Lamela is AWESOME. Her chairside manner is terrific, and her exam was impeccable. She took time thoroughly explaining the details of my multiple conditions, and was thorough in testing and prescribing the correct glasses for me. Her staff is also amazing -- within moments, we chose the perfect frames and my glasses cost less than $100.
Carolyn Blakeslee in Ocala — Mar 28, 2018
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Aileen Lamela, OD
About Dr. Aileen Lamela, OD

Specialties
  • Optometry
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1871713826
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Lamela has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Lamela has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Lamela works at Vision Center 30-1847 in Ocala, FL. View the full address on Dr. Lamela’s profile.

4 patients have reviewed Dr. Lamela. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lamela.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lamela, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lamela appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

