Aimee Criscuolo-Beck, PA
Offers telehealth
Overview of Aimee Criscuolo-Beck, PA
Aimee Criscuolo-Beck, PA is a Physician Assistant in Middletown, CT.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Aimee Criscuolo-Beck's Office Locations
- 1 420 Saybrook Rd, Middletown, CT 06457 Directions (860) 626-2010
Hospital Affiliations
- Midstate Medical Center
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Aimee Criscuolo-Beck, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1124122650
Frequently Asked Questions
Aimee Criscuolo-Beck has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Aimee Criscuolo-Beck accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Aimee Criscuolo-Beck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Aimee Criscuolo-Beck. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Aimee Criscuolo-Beck.
