Aimee Erickson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Aimee Erickson, FNP-BC
Offers telehealth
Overview of Aimee Erickson, FNP-BC
Aimee Erickson, FNP-BC is a Family Medicine Nurse Practitioner in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner), has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University.
Aimee Erickson's Office Locations
Brightpoint Family Practice2510 Westchester Ave, Bronx, NY 10461 Directions (855) 681-8700Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Aimee is an awesome Doctor. My children and I have been her patients for 3years now. She is a doctor you can trust, her exam are thorough and she truly cares for her patients. Unfortunately she no longer works at the clinic my family attended. So I was left trying to find a new doctor for us to see but didn't find any to meet her standards. I am happy to say I found Dr Aimee again and will be making appointments for my kids and I asap. Thnx Dr Aimee ??
About Aimee Erickson, FNP-BC
- Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1922359686
Education & Certifications
- Bronx Lebanon Hosp Ctr
- Columbia University
- University of Washington
Aimee Erickson accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Aimee Erickson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
