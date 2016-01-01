Dr. Aimee Jeffers, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jeffers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aimee Jeffers, OD
Overview of Dr. Aimee Jeffers, OD
Dr. Aimee Jeffers, OD is an Optometrist in Delaware, OH.
Dr. Jeffers works at
Dr. Jeffers' Office Locations
The Office of Kristin Campbell12 Lexington Blvd, Delaware, OH 43015 Directions (740) 369-2020
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Aimee Jeffers, OD
- Optometry
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jeffers has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jeffers accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jeffers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jeffers works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Jeffers. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jeffers.
