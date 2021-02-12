See All Family Doctors in Clemmons, NC
Aimee Love, FNP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Aimee Love, FNP

Family Medicine
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Aimee Love, FNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Clemmons, NC. 

Aimee Love works at Clemmons Family Dental in Clemmons, NC. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Clemmons Family Medicine
    6301 Stadium Dr Ste 500, Clemmons, NC 27012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 571-7909
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Aimee Love?

    Feb 12, 2021
    3 Visit! FNP-C, Aimee Love is kind, knowledgable, and very caring
    Emad Almassalkhi — Feb 12, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Aimee Love, FNP
    How would you rate your experience with Aimee Love, FNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Aimee Love to family and friends

    Aimee Love's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Aimee Love

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Aimee Love, FNP.

    About Aimee Love, FNP

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1740770452
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
    • Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
    • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
    • Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Aimee Love, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Aimee Love is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Aimee Love has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Aimee Love has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Aimee Love works at Clemmons Family Dental in Clemmons, NC. View the full address on Aimee Love’s profile.

    Aimee Love has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Aimee Love.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Aimee Love, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Aimee Love appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.