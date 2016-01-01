Aimee Melton, CNM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Aimee Melton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Aimee Melton, CNM
Overview of Aimee Melton, CNM
Aimee Melton, CNM is a Midwife in Denver, CO.
Aimee Melton works at
Aimee Melton's Office Locations
Midwifery at Rose4545 E 9th Ave Ste 502, Denver, CO 80220 Directions (303) 963-0622Monday8:00am - 3:15pmTuesday8:00am - 3:15pmWednesday8:00am - 3:15pmThursday8:00am - 3:15pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Rose Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
About Aimee Melton, CNM
- Midwifery
- English, Spanish
- 1598929333
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER
Aimee Melton has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Aimee Melton accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Aimee Melton works at
Aimee Melton speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Aimee Melton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Aimee Melton.
