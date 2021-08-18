Aimee Roberts-Serrato, PMHNP-BC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Aimee Roberts-Serrato is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Aimee Roberts-Serrato, PMHNP-BC
Overview of Aimee Roberts-Serrato, PMHNP-BC
Aimee Roberts-Serrato, PMHNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Florida State College At Jacksonville.
Aimee Roberts-Serrato works at
Aimee Roberts-Serrato's Office Locations
-
1
Introspect Mental Health12058 San Jose Blvd Ste 1003, Jacksonville, FL 32223 Directions (904) 321-9875Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 2:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Aimee Roberts-Serrato?
I found her to be truthful, helpful, and knowledgeable. Very professional during the appointment.
About Aimee Roberts-Serrato, PMHNP-BC
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1659828994
Education & Certifications
- Florida State University Graduate School
- University Of Cincinnati Graduate School
- Florida State College At Jacksonville
- Santa Fe College - Nursing
Frequently Asked Questions
Aimee Roberts-Serrato has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Aimee Roberts-Serrato accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Aimee Roberts-Serrato has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Aimee Roberts-Serrato works at
2 patients have reviewed Aimee Roberts-Serrato. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Aimee Roberts-Serrato.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Aimee Roberts-Serrato, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Aimee Roberts-Serrato appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.