Aisling McIvor

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Aisling McIvor

Aisling McIvor is a Nurse Practitioner in Pittsburgh, PA. 

Aisling McIvor works at Four Allegheny Center in Pittsburgh, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Aisling McIvor's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Agh Neuropsych Testing
    4 Allegheny Ctr Fl 8, Pittsburgh, PA 15212 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 330-4000
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Aug 29, 2022
    Having been a patient of the practice for a very long time , I was completely blindsided when I was told my provider was moving to more of administrative duties. I was dreading starting over given the nature and sensitivity of the subjective nature at which this practice treated. However, I can say without a doubt Aisling is absolutely one of the best providers I have ever had the pleasure of working with. If it wasn’t for her, I truly don’t think I would have been able to move on as much as I have been ; in fact I was at the lowest , scariest time in my life that most days I had an awful time even wanting to be awake let alone socialize. Thanks to her outstanding means of practicing true medicine I owe each living day to Aisling as she truly brought me out of an extremely awful time in my life. I am now slowly but surely on the path of enjoying being alive MOSTLY in part of how much this provider truly changed my life. It doesn’t get any better than this provider.
    Mark — Aug 29, 2022
    Photo: Aisling McIvor
    About Aisling McIvor

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1689292674
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Aisling McIvor has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Aisling McIvor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Aisling McIvor works at Four Allegheny Center in Pittsburgh, PA. View the full address on Aisling McIvor’s profile.

    Aisling McIvor has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Aisling McIvor.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Aisling McIvor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Aisling McIvor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

