Ajay Patel, NP
Overview of Ajay Patel, NP
Ajay Patel, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Raleigh, NC.
Ajay Patel works at
Ajay Patel's Office Locations
Easter Seals UCP4000 Wake Forest Rd Ste 200, Raleigh, NC 27609 Directions (800) 662-7119
Humanistic Psychiatric Services, PLLC300 Southtown Cir, Rolesville, NC 27571 Directions (919) 241-8870
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Ajay helped me get my life back on track by listening to my story and outlining a plan that included appropriate medication for all the symptoms I was having. I feel so much better than I did before I came to see him.
About Ajay Patel, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1568830529
