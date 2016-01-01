Akhila Takkallapalli, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Akhila Takkallapalli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Akhila Takkallapalli, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Akhila Takkallapalli, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Cary, NC. They graduated from Mississippi College.
Akhila Takkallapalli works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
MindPath Care Centers115 Kildaire Park Dr, Cary, NC 27518 Directions (919) 443-4100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MedCost
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Akhila Takkallapalli?
About Akhila Takkallapalli, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1922428457
Education & Certifications
- Mississippi College
- University of California At Berkeley
Frequently Asked Questions
Akhila Takkallapalli accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Akhila Takkallapalli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Akhila Takkallapalli works at
Akhila Takkallapalli has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Akhila Takkallapalli.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Akhila Takkallapalli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Akhila Takkallapalli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.