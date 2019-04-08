Akwasi Agyemang has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Akwasi Agyemang
Overview of Akwasi Agyemang
Akwasi Agyemang is a Nurse Practitioner in Columbus, OH.
Akwasi Agyemang works at
Akwasi Agyemang's Office Locations
-
1
Genoa Healthcare LLC1301 N High St, Columbus, OH 43201 Directions (614) 299-6600
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Akwasi Agyemang?
This nurse practitioner is very knowledgeable and has the patience to educate. He sees both my 5yr old son and 8yr old daughter. He also manages my thyroid and diabetes. He was a medic in the US Air force for years before becoming a Nurse Practitioner.
About Akwasi Agyemang
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1407203482
Frequently Asked Questions
Akwasi Agyemang accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Akwasi Agyemang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Akwasi Agyemang works at
3 patients have reviewed Akwasi Agyemang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Akwasi Agyemang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Akwasi Agyemang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Akwasi Agyemang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.