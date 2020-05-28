Alaina Sewell has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Alaina Sewell, APRN
Overview of Alaina Sewell, APRN
Alaina Sewell, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Louisville, KY.
Alaina Sewell works at
Alaina Sewell's Office Locations
-
1
Baptist Health Medical Group Family Medicine2215 Portland Ave, Louisville, KY 40212 Directions (502) 774-8631
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Alaina Sewell?
I felt very heard and she addressed my health concerns immediately.
About Alaina Sewell, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1750512075
Frequently Asked Questions
Alaina Sewell accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Alaina Sewell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Alaina Sewell works at
4 patients have reviewed Alaina Sewell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Alaina Sewell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Alaina Sewell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Alaina Sewell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.