Dr. Atkinson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alan Atkinson, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alan Atkinson, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Williamsville, NY.
Dr. Atkinson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Amherst Clinical Associates5784 Main St, Williamsville, NY 14221 Directions (716) 633-6863
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Atkinson?
Dr. A is the best at what he does. He has helped me learn so much about myself and work through some difficult things over the years. I felt respected, listened to and always very comfortable in his office. I only wish I was still living in NY because there is no one else that I'd rather work with. I sincerely hope he never retires.
About Dr. Alan Atkinson, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1730122391
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Atkinson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Atkinson works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Atkinson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Atkinson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Atkinson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Atkinson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.