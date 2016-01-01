Alan Bankhead has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Alan Bankhead, PA-C
Overview
Alan Bankhead, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Bakersfield, CA.
Alan Bankhead works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Vernon C. Sorenson M.d. Inc.3838 San Dimas St Ste B100, Bakersfield, CA 93301 Directions (661) 326-0088
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Alan Bankhead?
About Alan Bankhead, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1023397833
Frequently Asked Questions
Alan Bankhead has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Alan Bankhead works at
3 patients have reviewed Alan Bankhead. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Alan Bankhead.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Alan Bankhead, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Alan Bankhead appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.