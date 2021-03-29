See All Chiropractors in Tucson, AZ
Dr. Alan Cross, DC

Chiropractic
5.0 (9)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Alan Cross, DC is a Chiropractor in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Palmer College Of Chiropractic.

Dr. Cross works at Tucson Chiropractic Spine & Injury Center in Tucson, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Tucson Chiropractic Spine & Injury Center
    6595 N Oracle Rd Ste 135, Tucson, AZ 85704 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 797-4177
    Monday
    11:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    11:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    11:00am - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 12:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Back Injuries
Electrical Stimulation
Exercise Counseling
Back Injuries
Electrical Stimulation
Exercise Counseling

Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Electrical Stimulation Chevron Icon
Exercise Counseling Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Conditions Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Lower Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Neck Injuries Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nutritional Counseling Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Therapy Chevron Icon
Whiplash Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Whiplash
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 29, 2021
    He's the best. While others plop, try to crush and crack you. No, crossing this way or that way to find the spot. His style is ginger and calculated. He was able to correct prior adjustments and recommended, by doctors, to remove my shoe insert for my left foot. I had it in for 5 years. He noticed my tailbone was self adjusting three different ways. He moved it back each time. But once I removed the insert and some calculated adjustments lying down. He asked me to walk around again, and the pain had decreased tremendously. My physical therapist was so impressed with my progress. He asked for his card. I said, oh you want to see him?! He said, well yeah...but also for my patients. He also mentined, seems to be gentle and my patients need that. So dropped off 30 cards on my next visit.
    Al Pacheco — Mar 29, 2021
    About Dr. Alan Cross, DC

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1134398084
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Palmer College Of Chiropractic
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alan Cross, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cross is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cross has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cross works at Tucson Chiropractic Spine & Injury Center in Tucson, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Cross’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Cross. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cross.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cross, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cross appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

