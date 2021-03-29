Overview

Dr. Alan Cross, DC is a Chiropractor in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Palmer College Of Chiropractic.



Dr. Cross works at Tucson Chiropractic Spine & Injury Center in Tucson, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.