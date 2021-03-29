Dr. Alan Cross, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cross is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Cross, DC
Dr. Alan Cross, DC is a Chiropractor in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Palmer College Of Chiropractic.
Tucson Chiropractic Spine & Injury Center6595 N Oracle Rd Ste 135, Tucson, AZ 85704 Directions (520) 797-4177Monday11:00am - 7:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday11:00am - 7:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday11:00am - 7:00pmSaturday9:00am - 12:00pm
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
He's the best. While others plop, try to crush and crack you. No, crossing this way or that way to find the spot. His style is ginger and calculated. He was able to correct prior adjustments and recommended, by doctors, to remove my shoe insert for my left foot. I had it in for 5 years. He noticed my tailbone was self adjusting three different ways. He moved it back each time. But once I removed the insert and some calculated adjustments lying down. He asked me to walk around again, and the pain had decreased tremendously. My physical therapist was so impressed with my progress. He asked for his card. I said, oh you want to see him?! He said, well yeah...but also for my patients. He also mentined, seems to be gentle and my patients need that. So dropped off 30 cards on my next visit.
- Chiropractic
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1134398084
- Palmer College Of Chiropractic
Dr. Cross accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cross works at
