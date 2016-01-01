See All Psychologists in Beverly Hills, CA
Dr. Alan Downs, PHD

Psychology
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Alan Downs, PHD is a Psychologist in Beverly Hills, CA. 

Dr. Downs works at Alan Downs, Ph.D. and the DBT Recovery Center in Beverly Hills, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Alan Downs, Ph.D. and the DBT Recovery Center
    201 N Robertson Blvd Ste 200, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 871-9368

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Addiction Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stress

About Dr. Alan Downs, PHD

  • Psychology
  • English
  • 1801908694
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

