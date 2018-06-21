See All Clinical Psychologists in Henderson, NV
Alan Flitton, PSY

Clinical Psychology
2.6 (5)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Alan Flitton, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Henderson, NV. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    3005 W Horizon Ridge Pkwy Ste 101, Henderson, NV 89052 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 979-1070

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

2.6
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Patient Ratings (5)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
About Alan Flitton, PSY

Specialties
  • Clinical Psychology
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1356488217
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Alan Flitton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

5 patients have reviewed Alan Flitton. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Alan Flitton.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Alan Flitton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Alan Flitton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

