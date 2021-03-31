See All Chiropractors in Pembroke Pines, FL
Dr. Alan Freedman, DC

Chiropractic
5.0 (11)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Alan Freedman, DC is a Chiropractor in Pembroke Pines, FL. 

Dr. Freedman works at Alan R Freedman Dc PA in Pembroke Pines, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Alan R Freedman Dc PA
    190 S University Dr # 304, Pembroke Pines, FL 33025 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 433-0300
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Mar 31, 2021
    The best chiropractor in town. Period.
    Sharaz — Mar 31, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Alan Freedman, DC
    About Dr. Alan Freedman, DC

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1477600989
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alan Freedman, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Freedman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Freedman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Freedman works at Alan R Freedman Dc PA in Pembroke Pines, FL. View the full address on Dr. Freedman’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Freedman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Freedman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Freedman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Freedman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

