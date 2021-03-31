Dr. Alan Freedman, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Freedman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Freedman, DC
Overview
Dr. Alan Freedman, DC is a Chiropractor in Pembroke Pines, FL.
Dr. Freedman works at
Locations
-
1
Alan R Freedman Dc PA190 S University Dr # 304, Pembroke Pines, FL 33025 Directions (954) 433-0300
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Freedman?
The best chiropractor in town. Period.
About Dr. Alan Freedman, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1477600989
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Freedman accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Freedman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Freedman works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Freedman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Freedman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Freedman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Freedman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.