Dr. Alan Hansen, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alan Hansen, PHD is a Counselor in Provo, UT.
Locations
- 1 3651 N 100 E Ste 100, Provo, UT 84604 Directions (801) 356-0014
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Fantastic. Really helped me
About Dr. Alan Hansen, PHD
- Counseling
- English
- 1851438659
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hansen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Hansen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hansen.
