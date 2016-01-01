Alan Kaplan accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Alan Kaplan, PSY
Overview
Alan Kaplan, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Commack, NY.
Alan Kaplan works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
A Better Life Through Psychological Services P.c.40 Annandale Rd, Commack, NY 11725 Directions (631) 544-4825
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Alan Kaplan?
About Alan Kaplan, PSY
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1407851686
Frequently Asked Questions
Alan Kaplan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Alan Kaplan works at
6 patients have reviewed Alan Kaplan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Alan Kaplan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Alan Kaplan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Alan Kaplan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.