Dr. Alan Lax, OD
Dr. Alan Lax, OD is an Optometrist in Yonkers, NY.
Central Park Optical2500 Central Park Ave, Yonkers, NY 10710 Directions (914) 337-2100
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Won’t go to anyone else! Honest sincere and caring eye dr who makes you feel very comfortable. Been going to him for years! My coworkers all love him too! Doesn’t make you spend unnecessary money! Trustworthy and I only wish ALL drs were like him!
About Dr. Alan Lax, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1255498838
Dr. Lax has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lax accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Lax. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lax.
