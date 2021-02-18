Dr. Lincoln accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alan Lincoln, PHD
Overview
Dr. Alan Lincoln, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in San Diego, CA.
Dr. Lincoln works at
Locations
-
1
Center for Autism Research Evaluation and Service Cares10065 Old Grove Rd Ste 200, San Diego, CA 92131 Directions (858) 444-8823
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
CORRECT OFFICE PHONE NUMBER 619-994-3576
About Dr. Alan Lincoln, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1104819119
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lincoln has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lincoln works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Lincoln. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lincoln.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lincoln, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lincoln appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.