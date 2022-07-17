Dr. McFarland accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alan McFarland, PHD
Overview
Dr. Alan McFarland, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Annandale, VA.
Locations
Mental Health Recovery Pllc7330b Mcwhorter Pl, Annandale, VA 22003 Directions (703) 642-1112
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr McFarland’s insights have helped me immensely through crises, through everyday stress, and through PTSD. He is professional and warm-hearted.
About Dr. Alan McFarland, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1861482408
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McFarland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. McFarland. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McFarland.
