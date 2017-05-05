Dr. Alan Modarressi, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Modarressi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Modarressi, PHD
Overview
Dr. Alan Modarressi, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Downey, CA.
Dr. Modarressi works at
Locations
Advanced Psychological & Behavioral Medicine Center10800 Paramount Blvd Ste 202, Downey, CA 90241 Directions (562) 861-7226
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
he is the best psychologist I have ever worked with, he helped me to go through the toughest period of my life. He is helping me to find my peace again
About Dr. Alan Modarressi, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English, Persian, Persian and Spanish
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Modarressi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Modarressi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Modarressi works at
Dr. Modarressi speaks Persian, Persian and Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Modarressi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Modarressi.
