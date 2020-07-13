See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Tallahassee, FL
Alan Moudy

Sports Medicine
4.5 (2)
Map Pin Small Tallahassee, FL
Call for new patient details

Overview of Alan Moudy

Alan Moudy is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Tallahassee, FL. 

Alan Moudy works at Health And Wellness Centers in Tallahassee, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Alan Moudy's Office Locations

    Internal Medicine and Pediatric Associates Professional Limited Liability Company
    1965 Capital Cir NE Ste 200, Tallahassee, FL 32308 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 656-2006

Ratings & Reviews
Jul 13, 2020
Dr. Alan Moudy was very professional, pleasant, knowledgable, and very nice. I am so glad he is my Doctor.
Debra Tidwell — Jul 13, 2020
Photo: Alan Moudy
About Alan Moudy

Specialties
  • Sports Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1316426257
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Alan Moudy has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Alan Moudy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Alan Moudy works at Health And Wellness Centers in Tallahassee, FL. View the full address on Alan Moudy’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Alan Moudy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Alan Moudy.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Alan Moudy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Alan Moudy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

