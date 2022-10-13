Dr. Alan Silverblatt, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Silverblatt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Silverblatt, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alan Silverblatt, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Webster, TX.
Locations
Lewis K. Clarke M.d. P.A.17448 Highway 3 Ste 130, Webster, TX 77598 Directions (281) 316-7160
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have issues both physically and mentally Dr. Silverblatt has brought me back to a point where i can ponder and reflect an see the growth If you easily get your feelings hurt He is very direct and no time for bs Time is important for both the dr and patient so don’t waste time
About Dr. Alan Silverblatt, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1801975222
Education & Certifications
- Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center
