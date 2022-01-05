See All Clinical Psychologists in North Chesterfield, VA
Alan Vonkleiss

Clinical Psychology
5.0 (8)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Overview

Alan Vonkleiss is a Clinical Psychologist in North Chesterfield, VA. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Argosy and is affiliated with Chippenham Hospital and Johnston-Willis Hospital.

Alan Vonkleiss works at Advanced Behavioral Health Services, LLC in North Chesterfield, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Headquarters
    1215 Mall Dr, North Chesterfield, VA 23235 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 594-3690

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Chippenham Hospital
  • Johnston-Willis Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Addiction Treatment Chevron Icon
Affairs and Infidelity Chevron Icon
Antisocial Behavior Chevron Icon
Antisocial Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Borderline Intellectual Functioning Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT) Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Histrionic Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Narcissistic Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Narrative Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychodynamic Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychoeducation Chevron Icon
Psychological Counseling Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychosocial Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Self-Esteem Problems Chevron Icon
Self-Harm Chevron Icon
Self-Injury Behavior Chevron Icon
Sex Addiction Chevron Icon
Sex Offender Treatment Chevron Icon
Sexual Desire Disorders Chevron Icon
Sexual Disorders Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
    • ADVANTAGE Health Solutions, Inc.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bluegrass Family Health
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Elderplan
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Magellan Health Services
    • MAPFRE Life Insurance Company of Puerto Rico
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Meridian Health Plan
    • MultiPlan
    • Optima Health
    • Tricare
    • Vista Health Plan
    • Windsor Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 05, 2022
    Dr. von Kleiss is very thorough with his advanced behavioral health knowledge. He understands the hidden changes and complications that are experienced or which may occur by individuals with severe mental disorders. He is able to address the hereditary part of the client’s illness versus the onset of age defined mental illnesses. His research and studies have helped clients better understand their mental health dilemmas. He is highly recommended and well respected by the legal system within the Commonwealth. His expertise has made a tremendous impact on my son’s mental health needs. His guidance and teachings has provided a better understanding of the mental health disease process and the subsequent changes that may occur at different times. As a mental health professional myself, I highly recommend Dr. von Kleiss.
    Carolyn El RN — Jan 05, 2022
    About Alan Vonkleiss

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1790058899
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Virginia Center For Behavioral Rehabilitation
    Residency
    Internship
    • North Texas Internship In Juvenile Clinical and Forensic Psychology
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Argosy
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Murray State University
    Undergraduate School

