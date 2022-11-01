See All Clinical Psychologists in Highland Park, NJ
Dr. Alan Winder, PHD

Clinical Psychology
4.8 (21)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Alan Winder, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Highland Park, NJ. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Walden University.

Dr. Winder works at Integrated Therapeutic Services (ITS) Dr. Alan Winder, Director in Highland Park, NJ with other offices in Hewlett, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dr Winder - NJ office
    328 Denison St, Highland Park, NJ 08904 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 345-0456
  2. 2
    Dr. Winder - NY office
    1226 W Broadway, Hewlett, NY 11557 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 345-0456

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adjustment Disorder
Adult Panic Anxiety Syndrome
Anxiety
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adult Panic Anxiety Syndrome Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Marital and Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Mood and Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Mood Changes Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychodynamic Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychoeducation Chevron Icon
Psychological Counseling Chevron Icon
Psychological Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 01, 2022
A+ therapist
R.Q. — Nov 01, 2022
    About Dr. Alan Winder, PHD

    • Clinical Psychology
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1891800355
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Walden University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alan Winder, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Winder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Winder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Winder. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Winder.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Winder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Winder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

