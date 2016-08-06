Alana Nelson Patnaude, LCSW is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Alana Nelson Patnaude is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Alana Nelson Patnaude, LCSW
Offers telehealth
Overview
Alana Nelson Patnaude, LCSW is a Social Worker in Cape Coral, FL. They specialize in Social Work, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Barry University Graduate School.
Locations
Grow Therapy4417 SE 16th Pl, Cape Coral, FL 33904 Directions (786) 244-2403Monday9:00am - 8:00pmTuesday9:00am - 8:00pmWednesday9:00am - 8:00pmThursday9:00am - 8:00pmFriday9:00am - 8:00pmSaturday9:00am - 8:00pmSunday9:00am - 8:00pm
Ft. Lauderdale, Oakland Park, Pompano, Deerfield, Hollywood6550 N Federal Hwy Ste 210, Ft Lauderdale, FL 33308 Directions (954) 592-4886
Tamarac, Lauderhill, Sunrise, Ft. Lauderdale & Plantation Office4987 N University Dr Ste 2409, Lauderhill, FL 33351 Directions (954) 592-4886
Margate, Coconut Creek, Boca Raton, Pompano Bch, & Deerfield Office6100 W Atlantic Blvd Ste 2, Margate, FL 33063 Directions (954) 592-4886
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Awesome! That's the best word I can think of. She saved my marriage. I'm happier than I've ever been.
About Alana Nelson Patnaude, LCSW
- Social Work
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1730102880
Education & Certifications
- Barry University Graduate School
