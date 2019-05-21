Dr. De Simone accepts Aetna and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alba De Simone, PHD
Overview
Dr. Alba De Simone, PHD is a Counselor in Chelsea, MA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 80 Everett Ave Ste 10, Chelsea, MA 02150 Directions (671) 889-4311
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. De Simone?
Been going there over 13yrs :)
About Dr. Alba De Simone, PHD
- Counseling
- English
- 1790857605
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. De Simone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. De Simone has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. De Simone.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. De Simone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. De Simone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.