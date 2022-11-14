Dr. Albert Butch, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Butch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Albert Butch, DC
Dr. Albert Butch, DC is a Chiropractor in Ravenna, OH.
A A Butch Chiropractic Center Inc5940 New Milford Rd, Ravenna, OH 44266 Directions (234) 703-1103
I've been going to Dr. Butch for years. I've had a disc extrusion and could barely walk. Thanks to him he fixed me! His bedside manner is wonderful and will fit you in if you're hurting. He's just phenomenal!
Dr. Butch has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Butch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Butch. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Butch.
