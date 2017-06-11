Albert Lamoureux accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Albert Lamoureux, LMHC
Overview
Albert Lamoureux, LMHC is a Counselor in Jacksonville, FL.
Albert Lamoureux works at
Locations
Lumen Counseling Inc.6034 Chester Ave Ste 119, Jacksonville, FL 32217 Directions (904) 448-5521
- Aetna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was a patient 6-7 years ago. I no longer live in Jacksonville, Florida. My appointments with Al Lamoureux are the one of the things I miss most. I was seeing him during an extremely hard time in my life. His calm, caring, spiritual and wise presence was the support and guidance I needed. Often, I think back to my sessions and carry on through continuing hard times.
About Albert Lamoureux, LMHC
- Counseling
- English
- 1134179500
Frequently Asked Questions
Albert Lamoureux has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Albert Lamoureux. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Albert Lamoureux.
