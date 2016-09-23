Dr. Albert Ortega, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ortega is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Albert Ortega, PHD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Albert Ortega, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Staten Island, NY.
NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Brooklyn - Neurology1 Harvey Avenue, Staten Island, NY 10314 Directions
NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Brooklyn - Gastroenterology207 Berkeley Place, Brooklyn, NY 11217 Directions
- NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
He seems like a genuine person who cares and actually listens to his patients.
- Neuropsychology
- English
- 1265504104
Dr. Ortega has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ortega accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ortega has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Ortega. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ortega.
