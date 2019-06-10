See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Torrance, CA
Albert Potash, MA

Marriage & Family Therapy
4.2 (10)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Albert Potash, MA is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Torrance, CA. 

Albert Potash works at The Effective Therapy Group in Torrance, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dir Al Potash, LMFT
    24050 Madison St Ste 202, Torrance, CA 90505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 463-6638
    Monday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    11:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 9:45pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 8:15pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 7:45pm
    Saturday
    11:00am - 6:00pm
    Sunday
    1:00am - 3:00pm

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Addiction Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Adolescent Depression Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of California
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Jun 10, 2019
    I was a patient of Al's for quite a few years. I had several issues to work on. A failing marriage and a son that is disabled. The therapy was good. However some times when I went things went smoothly, other times Al was just not there, physically yes but after awhile he seemed disinterested with my case. I had gone through all the difficult times, and at this point in my life I was just trying to stay afloat. Al felt after years of therapy that I should take time away from my therapy with him. I did just that, and when I felt that I needed an appointment with him, he left a message in my phone that we would no longer be doing therapy together. Their was never an explanation as to why we would not work together. After years of depending on him, this was very hurtful. I did call and leave a message on his answering machine asking why he no longer would work with me. He never called me back to give me a answer to my question. This was just not a very ethical way to end my therapy.
    Debbie — Jun 10, 2019
    About Albert Potash, MA

    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    • English, Spanish
    • 1700958774
    Education & Certifications

    • State University Of Ny At Plattsburgh
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Albert Potash, MA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Albert Potash is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Albert Potash has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Albert Potash works at The Effective Therapy Group in Torrance, CA. View the full address on Albert Potash’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Albert Potash. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Albert Potash.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Albert Potash, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Albert Potash appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

