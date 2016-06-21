Albert Sciarappa accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Albert Sciarappa, PSY
Offers telehealth
Overview
Albert Sciarappa, PSY is a Counselor in Nashua, NH.
Locations
1
Christine Sperrazza Lcmhc Pllc402 Amherst St Ste 202, Nashua, NH 03063 Directions (603) 579-0820
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
My experience with Dr. Sciarappa has been wonderful. I've been extremely happy with the help he's provided our family.
About Albert Sciarappa, PSY
- Counseling
- English
Albert Sciarappa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Albert Sciarappa. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Albert Sciarappa.
