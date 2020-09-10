Dr. Shen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Albert Shen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Albert Shen, MD
Dr. Albert Shen, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL.
Dr. Shen works at
Dr. Shen's Office Locations
-
1
Shen Medicine and Pediatrics Associates316 Rosewood Ave, San Jose, CA 95117 Directions (408) 296-9800
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I've been going to him for year and have no problems with him! He knows my history well and is easy to talk to, as well as explains conditions and options thoroughly. Scheduling is pretty easy and he or his associates will always follow up with me if my condition requires it. The wait times are sometimes long though.
About Dr. Albert Shen, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English, Chinese, Mandarin and Spanish
- 1851481758
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shen works at
Dr. Shen speaks Chinese, Mandarin and Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Shen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.