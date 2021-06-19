Dr. Teichner accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Albert Teichner, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Albert Teichner, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Mount Pleasant, SC.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1459 Stuart Engals Blvd Ste 204-A, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 Directions (843) 849-9913
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Teichner?
Absolutely yes, I will recommend him to others. Dr. Teichner clearly explains to the patient what the results of his/her testing measures determine, describes patient test results with examples, and answers patient questions and concerns clearly, tactfully, and in terms a layperson can understand. He is professional yet kind, and considerate of any discomfort and/or anxiety a patient may be experiencing.
About Dr. Albert Teichner, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1336106509
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Teichner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Teichner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Teichner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Teichner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Teichner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.