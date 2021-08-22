Albert Zbik accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Albert Zbik, PSY
Offers telehealth
Albert Zbik, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Miami, FL.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 9260 SW 72nd St Ste 201, Miami, FL 33173 Directions (305) 412-0005
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Dr. Zbik is excellent! He nailed the issues and worked directly to deal with them right from the start. If you want to sit and just complain endlessly, then this is not your provider. He is very experienced at EMDR and PTSD treatments, and he works WITH YOU to settle your issues once and for all. Such a relief when you put in the time and the effort to heal! He is amazing!
- Clinical Psychology
- English
