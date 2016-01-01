Dr. D'Aversa Jr accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aldo D'Aversa Jr, DC
Overview
Dr. Aldo D'Aversa Jr, DC is a Chiropractor in Dallas, TX.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 6959 Arapaho Rd Ste 573, Dallas, TX 75248 Directions (972) 233-2929
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Aldo D'Aversa Jr, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1659553303
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. D'Aversa Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. D'Aversa Jr has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. D'Aversa Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. D'Aversa Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. D'Aversa Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.